DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis has been hit by a series of thefts. Police are now investigating more than a dozen since last month.
The school says the culprit or culprits are forcing open doors and labs and offices at Bainer Hall, a large engineering building, at night or on weekends.
The thieves are taking cameras, computer monitors, tools, and personal belongings of faculty members.
Police believe the suspects got into the building through an unlocked door or were possibly let in by another person because there were no signs of forced entry.