



Looking to uncover all that Old North Sacramento has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taco spot to a pizzeria.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Old North Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chando’s Tacos

Photo: david g./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican food truck Chando’s Tacos. Located at 863 Arden Way, it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,972 reviews on Yelp. The food truck serves up authentic Mexican tacos made with handmade corn tortillas, as well as burritos, tortas, tostadas, quesadillas and flautas. Catering services are also available.

2. Shift Coffee

PHOTO: mandy c./YELP

Next up is Shift Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, situated at 1616 Del Paso Blvd. The drink menu features hot and cold drinks, such as cappuccinos, lattes, chai teas and lemonades. With five stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

3. Woodlake Tavern

Photo: capella j./Yelp

Woodlake Tavern, a restaurant and bar, which offers upscale comfort foods, barbecue and craft cocktails, is another top choice. The dinner menu features sandwiches, salads and Southern classics like shrimp and grits, barbecue ribs and grilled chicken. There are also special happy hour, dessert and Sunday brunch offerings. Yelpers give the business, located at 1431 Del Paso Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews.

4. Uptown Pizza Kitchen

Photo: uptown pizza kitchen/Yelp

Check out Uptown Pizza Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp. The eatery serves pizzas, pastas, calzones and salads made with fresh ingredients; for dessert, there are handmade churros, cheesecakes and banana ice cream pies. You can find the pizzeria and bar at 1439 Del Paso Blvd.

5. Frenchie’s Wings & Things

PHOTO: zack m./YELP

And then there’s Frenchie’s Wings & Things, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews. On the menu, you’ll find classic comfort foods like hamburgers, chicken wings, fried shrimp and peach cobbler. Stop by 2326 Del Paso Blvd. to check it out for yourself next time you’re in the neighborhood.