



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after a middle school student was attacked while walking home from school.

Darius Kelly is in police custody charged with robbery and attempted kidnapping. He was arrested in the area of Laguna Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard late Friday afternoon.

Elk Grove Police say Kelly is the man who attacked a middle school student while the teen was walking home from school in the 6600 block of Laguna Park Blvd. According to reports, Kelly approached the teen and picked them up off the ground. The two struggled, and the victim screamed and their cell phone dropped. That’s when Kelly reportedly grabbed the phone and took off in a car waiting nearby.

Jason Jimenez with the Elk Grove Police Dept. said, “The suspect saw the victim on the phone, saw an opportunity to take advantage and get that phone.”

“That was crazy,” said Johnston Lau, who lives across from where it happened. “It’s a really nice neighborhood-the Kids are traveling up and down here going to and from school so I was rather shocked.”

Harriet Eddy Middle School notified parents of the attack which the school district says is protocol whenever a student comes in contact with a stranger on or off-campus. As a precaution on Friday, police officers were placed in the area. Detectives say they are following up on some tips.

“It’s scary! This area never used to be like this,” said Daniel Lofton, who has four kids himself. Lofton says he will use this incident as a teaching tool. “We are going to have to have a conversation when my wife gets home from work. We are going to have to have a family conversation.”