YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A head-on traffic collision on Highway 99 in Yuba City killed two people Friday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

A car and a pickup truck collided on the southbound lanes of the highway near Oswald Road, according to CHP.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver died on the scene, officers said.

Trailer Hauling Classic Ford Overturns On Interstate 80

Highway 99 southbound was briefly shut down in the area due to the crash but has since reopened.

As of now, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. No further information has been released regarding the victims.

More details to follow.

 

