STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police have released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting a 10-year-old girl on October 1.
The suspect (sketch pictured below) is accused of shooting at a residence located on the 400 block of East Clay Street. Officers responded to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. and found that a 10-year-old child in a neighboring backyard had been struck by a stray bullet.
The child was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late teens with shaggy hair.
He was last seen getting into a car and fleeing the scene. Police say there was a group of people standing outside on the street around where the suspect was aiming, and they’re hopeful that could lead to a motive.
Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 as a cash reward for information that can lead to an arrest.