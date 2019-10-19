SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A CHP officer was struck by a suspected DUI driver while directing traffic at Lomo Crossing early Saturday morning.
According to the CHP, the officer was hit at a high rate of speed and sustained major life-threatening injuries in the crash. The officer, a 15-year veteran of the force, was flown by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment around 4 a.m. Saturday.
By 9:40 a.m., the officer was listed as critical, but stable.
The incident happened at 1:18 a.m. when CHP received a call of railroad arms stuck in the down position at Lomo Crossing near Live Oak Boulevard. The officer and his partner came out to direct traffic when he was struck by a gray SUV that failed to stop for the railroad crossing sign.
CRASH UPDATE While directing traffic, a gray SUV traveling at a high rate of speed failed to stop for a railroad crossing sign and struck a CHP Officer. The officer sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Keep the officer and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/97rcLX9TyA
— CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) October 19, 2019
After hitting the officer, CHP said the driver attempted to leave the scene, but the second officer ran after the suspect on foot and arrested the driver, who is suspected of driving under the influence.
Highway 99 was closed for an investigation. The highway reopened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday.
The officer’s name has not been released.