LIVE OAK (CBS13) — The alleged DUI driver who hit a CHP officer on Highway 99 in Live Oak Saturday morning is now out on bail.
Authorities say 21-year-old Lucas Nelson was speeding down the highway when he struck a CHP officer who was directing traffic at a railroad crossing north of Yuba City.
The officer was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
He is listed in critical condition.