Comments
TRACY (CBS13) — The suspected killer of Tracy resident Parmjit Singh will make a court appearance Monday for further arraignment.
TRACY (CBS13) — The suspected killer of Tracy resident Parmjit Singh will make a court appearance Monday for further arraignment.
Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads is accused of stabbing Singh to death while the elderly Sikh man was out on his nightly walk through Gretchen Park back in August.
MORE: Suspect In Homicide Of Tracy Man Parmjit Singh Has Been Arrested
Kreiter-Rhoads was arrested on August 31, six days after Singh was killed.