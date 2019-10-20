  • CBS13On Air

TRACY


TRACY (CBS13) — The suspected killer of Tracy resident Parmjit Singh will make a court appearance Monday for further arraignment.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads is accused of stabbing Singh to death while the elderly Sikh man was out on his nightly walk through Gretchen Park back in August.

MORE: Suspect In Homicide Of Tracy Man Parmjit Singh Has Been Arrested

Kreiter-Rhoads was arrested on August 31, six days after Singh was killed.

