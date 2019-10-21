Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A judge has sentenced former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva to 90 days in jail for felony conflict of interest.
Silva pleaded no contest to re-directing $5,000 in public money when he was mayor to the Kids Club of Stockton, an organization he controlled.
He was also ordered to pay $19,783.69 in restitution to the Zelle Law firm, which distributed money to Silva in 2015 on the condition it went to the Stockton Bous and Girls Club. At the time, the Boys and Girls Club had been stripped of its charter by the national organization, and Silva used the money for his Stockton Kids Club.
He may avoid jail time by serving in an alternative work program.