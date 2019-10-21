ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police arrested two robbery suspects who led officers on a chase from Roseville to Citrus Heights Sunday afternoon.
Officers arrested Juan Carlos Torres, 26, and Calvin Lee Gross Jr., 44, for multiple charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, resisting arrest, and evading peace officers.
According to Roseville police, officers received a report of a victim being robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. Investigators say the victim was there to buy a controlled substance but was robbed at gunpoint for his money and phone.
READ: Police Looking To Identify Woman Who Bought Car With Stolen Identity
The suspects left the scene before officers arrived, but were quickly spotted in their black Mercedes near Blue Oaks and Freedom Way. When officers tried to pull over the car, the suspects drove off, leading a pursuit down southbound Highway 65 to westbound Interstate 80, eventually exiting westbound on Douglas Boulevard. Police said the pursuit ended in Citrus Heights when the car hit a curb.
Officers arrested the passenger at the scene, but the driver ran away. He was later taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police helicopter.
Roseville police said a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle and both suspects were positively identified by the victim.
Torres and Gross were booked into the South Placer Jail.