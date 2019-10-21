SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Traffic is at a standstill on Highway 50 in Sacramento County.
According to Caltrans, a vehicle fire has prompted the closure of all westbound lanes just west of Bradshaw Road.
Officials have not estimated when the road will reopen.
We are currently working a box truck accident and fire westbound US 50 west of Bradshaw.
The one, two, and three lanes in both directions are currently closed. We’ll get this cleaned up and everyone on their way as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/qdF5f5vOYk
— CHP East Sacramento (@chp_esac) October 21, 2019
According to Sacramento Metro Friday, the crash involved the semi and a sedan. It’s unclear at this time if the vehicles crashed into each other or if they hit the median.
The semi caught fire while the sedan had damages from the crash.
Both directions of the Highway are open with reduced lanes.