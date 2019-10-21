MLS ANNOUNCEMENT:Watch Sacramento's MLS expansion team announcement live at 11:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The formal announcement from the MLS that Sacramento is getting a team is happening today at 11:30 a.m. at The Bank, which is across the street from Golden 1 Center.

A fan fest will then follow in the evening at the Capitol Mall.

As a result of the downtown fan fest, a couple of roads will occur in the area:

  • Capitol Mall will be closed at 3rd Street and 5th Street.
  • 4th Street will be shut down from l Street to N Street.

Streets will be re-opened after the event.

 

