SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The formal announcement from the MLS that Sacramento is getting a team is happening today at 11:30 a.m. at The Bank, which is across the street from Golden 1 Center.
A fan fest will then follow in the evening at the Capitol Mall.
As a result of the downtown fan fest, a couple of roads will occur in the area:
- Capitol Mall will be closed at 3rd Street and 5th Street.
- 4th Street will be shut down from l Street to N Street.
Streets will be re-opened after the event.
Traffic advisory:
Cap Mall is closed @ 3rd Street & 5th Street. 4th Street is closed @ L Street to N street, for @SacRepublicFC ‘s “Indomitable Block Party” setup!
Closure will remain in effect until tomorrow evening, when the event concludes! See u there!! pic.twitter.com/Si2cXW3lYq
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 20, 2019