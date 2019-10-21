STOCKTON (CBS13) — Obdulia Sanchez, the Stockton woman who gained national attention when she live-streamed a DUI crash that killed her younger sister, appeared in court Monday for charges related to a pursuit and crash last week.
Police arrested Sanchez in Stockton Thursday after she allegedly failed to pull over for a traffic stop for outdated tags, and led police officers on a short chase. During the chase, police said Sanchez ran two stop signs and a red light before crashing near the Interstate 5 onramp at March Lane.
Officers also said they found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Sanchez was arrested for weapons and traffic-related charges. On Monday, the 20-year-old appeared in court and her arraignment was continued until Nov. 6.
On Sept. 21, Sanchez was released from prison on parole after being found guilty of driving under the influence and live-streaming during the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister in 2017. She served for 19 months.
Sanchez’s bail is set at $300,000.