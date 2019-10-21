SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State Police are looking to identify a sexual battery suspect who reportedly slapped a female student on the buttocks Saturday evening.
Police said the incident happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday when the victim was approached by three male bicyclists in their late teens or early 20s near Riverside Hall. During the contact, police say the woman was slapped on her buttocks by one of the men. She reportedly shouted for the man to stop and walked away from the group.
Several minutes later, police said the suspect who allegedly slapped the victim contacted her again in front of the Riverfront Center and slapped her on the buttocks again.
The suspect was described as a male in his late teens to early 20s, with a medium complexion. The subject wore a dark-colored beanie, a camouflage-colored shirt, and dark-colored overall style pants. He rode a dark-colored mountain bike with red accents.
If you have any information that can help identify the subject or if you have other information related to this case, please contact the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000 or via email at police@csus.edu.