SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With Halloween just over a week away, people are getting into the spirit by watching scary movies and dressing up as ghosts and goblins.
For most Americans, it’s all just fiction, but a new survey shows plenty of Americans are believers.
The YouGov survey shows that 45 percent believe demons and ghosts really exist.
Despite their popularity in books and movies, only 13 percent think vampires are real.