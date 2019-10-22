  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Nevada County News, Truckee

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A 29-year-old camp counselor was arrested Monday for alleged inappropriate acts with teenage girls at a Truckee camp.

The sheriff’s department said six female camp guests, ages 12 to 14 years old, reported being inappropriately touched by Joshua Solt, a camp counselor trainee at Gateway Mountain Center, while the girls were campers.

When detectives interviewed Solt on Monday, they learned he had a history of being fired after allegations of acting inappropriately toward young girls.

Solt was booked into the Nevada County Jail on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, and one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and being at least 10 years older than the victim. He is being held on $105,000 bail.

