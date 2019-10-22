  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Crash, Interstate 80

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in westbound lanes of the freeway at Antelope weigh scales and involved a big rig and a motorcycle, say police.

The rider has died.

Traffic had been reduced to one lane.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

