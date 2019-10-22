Comments
TRACY (CBS13) – The Tracy Police Department is looking for the drivers of two cars who may have witnessed an unsolved murder at the end of September.
23-year-old Nikolis Martinez was shot and killed on September 21 on West Carlton Way. Investigators believe a white GMC SUV and A gold or silver SUV were in the area at the time of the murder. Detectives want to speak with the occupants of the cars about what they may have witnessed.
The suspect drove a gray 2000s Chrysler 300 4-door sedan.
If you recognize the cars, you’re asked to call Detective Jesser at 209-831-6640 or the PD at 209-831-6550.