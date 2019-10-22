Comments
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jason
TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old who was found in a Turlock park Monday evening.
Turlock police said the teen, a sophomore at Turlock High School, was found not breathing at Crane Park in the 1500 block of E. Canal around 8:22 p.m. Monday. Officers, and later firefighters and paramedics, administered CPR, but the teen died.
Detectives say the teen was drinking alcohol with friends at the park when he stopped breathing. It’s not clear at this time if the alcohol was a factor in his death.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jason
Watson at (209) 668-6557.