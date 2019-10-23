EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputy Brian Ishmael is the first El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty since February of 1991, and the fourth killed in the county’s history.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks all line of duty deaths, Deputy Michael L. Cole was killed on February 26, 1991, at the age of 33. He was responding to a call for service when he crashed his patrol car into a tree near Diamond Springs. He was survived by a wife and three young sons.
Deputy Ora Clyde Owen died on October 22, 1961, at the age of 42. Deputy Owen was involved in a car crash in South Lake Tahoe and was directing traffic when he was hit by a drunk driver. He died at the scene.
Deputy Joseph Staples was shot and killed on July 1, 1864, at the age of 38. He and a Constable were trying to arrest six stagecoach robbers in Somerset. Deputy Staples died immediately. The suspects were arrested seven weeks later in Santa Clara County.