



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Dispatch audio recordings are revealing the moments leading up to the deadly shooting of an El Dorado County deputy in the line of duty early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the community of Somerset outside Placerville.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies continued the meticulous task of processing the large and rural property Wednesday night.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed after arriving at the Sand Ridge Road address around midnight to investigate a reported theft of marijuana plants. Ismael also had a ride-along with him, an off-duty San Joaquin County deputy.

Deputy Ishmael’s voice can be heard in dispatch audio recordings leading up to the shooting. Deputy Ishmael: “…walk up to the house…behind the house to the south…there’s a trail and a pool…” Deputy Ishmael: “…30 only one subject seen…then came back…I believe there was one shooter…lost contact with my ride-a-long…” The audio recordings describe the call quickly turning violent. Dispatcher: “…if you can copy and you’re ok…one mic click…” (sound of gunshots) Deputy Ishmael: “…shooter’s moving toward the right…toward the west…” Then another voice.. “…we have officer hit and down…and we can’t get him out…he’s down in a hole…”

El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini announced deputy Ishmael’s death, describing Ishmael as a kind man.

“Today I stand before you with the worst news that we can convey…early this morning…we lost one of our heroes,” Sheriff D’Agostini said. “He never had a bad day. He was a loving father and husband, and he leaves behind his wife and three children.”

READ: Fallen Deputy Ishmael Remembered As Family Man With Deep Community Roots

Ishmael’s ride-along was shot but was treated and released. He is now cooperating with the sheriff’s investigation.

Two suspects are under arrest, one of them was also shot. The sheriff reported their condition as unknown. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the suspect’s names.

Deputy Ishmael had served as an El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy for four years. Before that, he was with the Placerville police department.