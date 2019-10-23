Filed Under:Modesto News, Murder Investigation

MODESTO (CBS13) — A 35-year-old Modesto man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2015 murder that took place in Denair.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said the Central Valley Gang Intelligence Team learned important details relating to the 2015 murder of 25-year-old Stephen Losey while investigating the Hells Angels for manufacturing and selling weed.

Losey was found shot in a pickup truck along the road between Denair and Hughson on Feb. 17, 2015.

Jeffery Velthoen of Modesto was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder.

