MODESTO (CBS13) — A 35-year-old Modesto man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2015 murder that took place in Denair.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said the Central Valley Gang Intelligence Team learned important details relating to the 2015 murder of 25-year-old Stephen Losey while investigating the Hells Angels for manufacturing and selling weed.
Losey was found shot in a pickup truck along the road between Denair and Hughson on Feb. 17, 2015.
Jeffery Velthoen of Modesto was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder.
