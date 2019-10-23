  • CBS13On Air

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened in the area of Fruitridge Road and Belleview Avenue.

The victim was a man. His identity has not been released.

A portion of Fruitridge Road remains closed from Belleview to Bradford Drive as the investigation continues.

A witness tells CBS13 there was a shopping car surrounded by debris near the crash.

Across the street from Earl Warren Elementary School.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their non-emergency line.

 

