SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E is moving ahead with planned shutoffs, starting around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
According to a statement issued Wednesday by a spokesperson for the utility, the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) will begin around 2 p.m. in the Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and around 1 a.m. Thursday in the areas threatened by wildfire conditions in San Mateo and Kern counties.
After the winds, PG&E says it will inspect power lines and restore power, which they hope to complete 48 hours after the wind event ends.
The shutoff is expected to affect 179,000 customers in 17 counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yuba.
If you are affected by the PSPS, you would already have been notified, PG&E says.
Following is a list of community resource centers PG&E is opening. Each center has air conditioning, seating for up to 100 people, restrooms, bottled water, and a place where people can recharge their electronic devices.
Alpine
Bear Valley
Bear Valley Transportation Center
132 Bear Valley Road
Amador
Jackson
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish
11361 Prospect Drive
Pioneer
Mace Meadows Golf Course
26570 Fairway Drive
Butte
Chico
Costco
Butte 2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Magalia Strip Mall
14144 Lakeridge Court
Oroville
Bird Street School
1421 Bird Street
Calaveras
Arnold
Meadowmont Shopping Center
2182 Highway 4
Murphys
Black Bart Players
580 South Algiers Street
West Point
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322
202 Spink Road
El Dorado
Georgetown
Buffalo Hill Center
6023 Front Street 37
Placerville
Former County Sheriff’s Office
300 Fair Lane
Pollock Pines
Knotty Pine Lanes
2667 Sanders Dr #1
Lake
Lakeport Konocti
Vista Casino 2755
Mission Rancheria Road
Middletown
Twin Pine Casino & Hotel
22223 CA-29
Mendocino
Potter Valley
Potter Valley Bible Church
10151 Main Street
Napa
Calistoga
Napa County Fairgrounds
1435 North Oak Street
Nevada
Grass Valley
Sierra College
Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive
Nevada
Penn Valley
Penn Valley Community Church
11739 Spenceville Road
Placer
Auburn
Gold County Fairgrounds
209 Fairgate Road
Forest Hill
Canyon View Assembly Church
23221 Forest Hill Road
Lincoln
McBean Pavillion Parking Lot
75 McBean Park Drive
Sonoma
Cloverdale
Cloverdale Citrus Fair
1 Citrus Fair
Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building
1351 Maple Avenue
Sonoma Hanna Boys Center
17000 Arnold Drive
Yuba
Oregon House
Alcouffe Center
9185 Marysville Road