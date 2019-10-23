  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sonora News, Tuolumne County

SONORA (CBS13) — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 39-year-old Zachary Rehder for contacting a minor for sex.

The sheriff’s office said a mother, who monitors her child’s social media and texts, found inappropriate messages to her child from Rehder. After contacting the sheriff’s department, detectives launched an investigation and determined inappropriate sexual messages were sent.

The sheriff’s office said this arrest is a reminder for parents to keep an eye on their children’s online activity.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the investigations unit at (209)533-2900.

