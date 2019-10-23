Filed Under:El Doarado County, School Closures

The following schools are closed on Thursday, October 24, 2019:

Black Oak Mine Unified School District – all schools

Camino Union School District – all schools

EDCOE – 6767 Green Valley Rd., Placerville

EDCOE Charter Alternative Education Programs – all schools

El Dorado Union High School School District – all schools

Gold Oak Union School District – all schools

Gold Trail Union School District – all schools

Mother Lode Union School District – all schools

Pioneer Union School District – all schools

Placerville Union School District – all schools

Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools

