The following schools are closed on Thursday, October 24, 2019:
Black Oak Mine Unified School District – all schools
Camino Union School District – all schools
EDCOE – 6767 Green Valley Rd., Placerville
EDCOE Charter Alternative Education Programs – all schools
El Dorado Union High School School District – all schools
Gold Oak Union School District – all schools
Gold Trail Union School District – all schools
Mother Lode Union School District – all schools
Pioneer Union School District – all schools
Placerville Union School District – all schools
Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools