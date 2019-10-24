  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after an explosion inside of a Sacramento hotel Thursday morning, a Sacramento Fire spokesperson said.

A small explosion at approximately 8 a.m. caused moderate structural damage as a hotel room window and door were blown out onto the surrounding pavement.

Swipe left for more photos.

Sacramento Fire said the condition of the patient is unknown at this time but said the victim did suffer “flash type burn injuries.”

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply