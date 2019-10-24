SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E has started the process of restoring power to nearly 180,000 customers across Northern California Thursday, while even bigger outages loom around the corner.
More than 17 counties were affected by the latest round of shutoffs. Thursday night, the utility said they restored power to approximately 93% of the people impacted, nearly 165,000. But their power may not be on for long.
The company has restored nearly 165,000 customers in portions of 18 counties. Safety patrols will resume Friday morning for crews to restore the remaining 7% of customers.
A new map released by PG&E shows the areas that may be affected by potential power shutoffs this weekend. PG&E said this shutoff could be their biggest one so far and last longer.
You can find the map and search your address here.