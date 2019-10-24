LIVE:PG&E Gives Update On Public Safety Power Shutoffs
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:31 PMThe Unicorn
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heidi Murphy, San Joaquin Sheriff's Office

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A sewing teacher at an Honor Farm in San Joaquin County is under arrest and charged with a felony, accused of bringing contraband with her to her weekly class.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Heidi Murphy brought two bags of sewing materials to the class she teaches for female inmates. Her bags were searched and a pound of tobacco was found.

It is illegal to bring alcohol and drugs into a prison or jail.

Murphy started teaching at the Honor Farm several months ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply