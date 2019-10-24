Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives arrested 40-year-old Latanya Mason Thursday in connection to a homicide investigation out of South Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Mason was arrested in relation to the death of a man who died as a result of an assault on the 6800 block of 65th Street Tuesday night. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s department received a call about a woman assaulting a man. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the ground with upper-body injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.