



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Family, friends and supporters gathered in downtown Placerville Thursday night to honor fallen deputy Brian Ishmael.

Ishmael was shot Wednesday while responding to a call for service in rural El Dorado County.

People wanted to show unity and support for his family as they deal with so much grief, so Thursday evening Main Street was shut down for a candlelight memorial.

One by one, Ishmael’s loved ones rang Placerville’s bell tower to remember. The community helped each other heal and get through the pain.

The bell tower in downtown Placerville is being rung in Deputy Ishmael’s honor as the sun sets. Lots of people here with blue ribbons and flags to show support @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/bTfUg6Pbr8 — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) October 25, 2019

“He died doing what he loved to do, so that honors him in a different way,” said Ken Green.

For many, being a community meant being at this ceremony for Ishmael and his family.

“He’s a hero. Thank you for being a hero, thank you for being our hero,” said Rebecca Green.

For Carol Schwabe, Ishmael’s death hits home in so many ways.

“I cried for two days. I just cried because I think about what all the deputies had to go through,” she said.

Her daughter is an El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy who is part of the team investigating Ishmael’s death. Schwabe said this is extremely hard for her daughter, but she’s working through it.

Round of applause for Deputy Ishmael’s family, who are gathered under the bell tower for tonight’s vigil .@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/k0yi2lXR3s — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) October 25, 2019

“She says ‘I know I have to do my job and I’m going to do it 150%,’” Schwabe said.

Regina O’Connell and her daughters left a card with kind words for Deputy Ishmael’s family.

“It almost brings tears to your eyes and I want the kids to feel that sense of community,” O’Connell said.

Deputy Ishmael lost his life serving his community and Thursday night, they served him with honor.