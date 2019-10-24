Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 37-year-old Modesto man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison Thursday for selling methamphetamine over the dark web.
Court documents show federal agents investigated Omar Isho as the operator of the dark web vendor account “DrFrosty.” DrFrosty sold methamphetamine on marketplaces including the Dream Market, Empire Market, and Silk Road 3.1.
While undercover, the federal agents bought meth from DrFrosty and were sent the methamphetamine hidden inside jigsaw puzzle boxes, according to court documents.
Isho pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Aug. 8.