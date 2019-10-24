GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (CBS/AP) — A wind-driven wildfire has forced evacuations north of San Francisco in Sonoma County.
The state firefighting agency Cal Fire says the blaze near Geyserville has grown to 10,000 acres (15 square miles) early Thursday. It is 0% contained.
The Sonoma County sheriff’s office says the community of Geyserville is under a mandatory evacuation order. If you live in Geyserville, you need to leave now, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department stated. Head south to evacuation centers at Healdsburg Community Center or Windsor High School.
The National Weather Service says winds around the highest areas of Sonoma County have been blowing at speeds up to 70 mph, and elsewhere in the region, there are winds between 30 mph and 50 mph.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)