SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The driver of a Nissan Altima suffered minor injuries after crashing into a school bus carrying students in Sacramento this morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

CHP said the collision happened near Hiram Johnson High School at approximately 9:11 a.m.

The school bus was carrying two students at the time of the crash. Both students walked away with no injuries, CHP said.

Officers said the Altima sustained major front end damage.

At this time, it is not known what caused the collision. Traffic has not been affected in the area.

