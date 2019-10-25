SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County deputies are looking for assistance in locating 27-year-old Roxanne Maryse Cate, a suspect in a shooting that critically injured her mother Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on the 9100 block of Sunfire Way Thursday. Roxanne’s mother remains in critical condition at an area hospital, deputies said.
Roxanne is described as “a 5’2”, approximately 135 pounds (may be lower due to recent drug abuse) Asian female, last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, wearing oversized/baggy blue jeans, a black tank top and an orange/yellow construction vest.” Deputies said she is believed to have cut her hair into a “faux-hawk” and may be mistaken for a male.
Roxanne may also be driving a silver 2003 4-door Honda Accord with disabled license plate DP 223EL. This vehicle has passenger side damage.
She was last seen on foot in the area of Jones Family Park near Elk Grove-Florin and Calvine road.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roxanne Cate, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).