SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fires have forced the closure of Sacramento freeways.

Interstates 5 and 80 are closed in both directions in Sacramento because of fires and high wind conditions, the CHP reports.

Northbound Interstate 5 is closed at Interstate 80 and southbound at Highway 99.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

