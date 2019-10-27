Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fires have forced the closure of Sacramento freeways.
Interstates 5 and 80 are closed in both directions in Sacramento because of fires and high wind conditions, the CHP reports.
Northbound Interstate 5 is closed at Interstate 80 and southbound at Highway 99.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
I-5 and I-80 are closed I in both directions in the downtown area due to a fire and high wind conditions. Please avoid the area. We will have the roadways open as soon as it is safe. pic.twitter.com/ICMqZPmLg1
— CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) October 27, 2019