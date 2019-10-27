POWER SHUTOFFPG&E Power Shutoff Survival Guide
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:North Sacramento News

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died in a car crash on his way to the hospital after getting shot.

Sacramento detectives say the shooting happened on Traction Avenue just at approximately 12:03 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were told the 28-year-old man who was shot was headed to the hospital.

At approximately 12:22 a.m., Sacramento deputies’ dispatch notified of a crash near Hurley Way and Morse Avenue, Sacramento PD said, which the gunshot victim was revealed to be involved in.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with major injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking the community for any information that may help determine a motive and shooting suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply