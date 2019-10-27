SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Due to the ongoing PG&E power shutoffs, several schools announced they will be closed on Monday, October 28, 2019.
School closures are as follows:
Black Oak Mine Unified School District – all schools
Camino Union School District – all schools
Calaveras Unified School District – Calaveras High, Gold Strike High, Toyon Middle, Valley Springs Elementary, and Jenny Lind Elementary schools.
EDCOE main campus – 6767 Green Valley Rd., Placerville
EDCOE Charter Alternative Programs – all schools
El Dorado Union High School District – Ponderosa, El Dorado, Union Mine, Virtual Academy, ROP, Independence
Gold Oak Union School District – all schools
Gold Trail Union School District – all schools
Grass Valley School District – all schools
Marysville Joint Unified School District – Browns Valley Elementary, Dobbins Elementary, Foothill Intermediate, and Loma Rica Elementary
Mother Lode Union School District – all schools
Nevada Joint Union High School District – all schools
Placerville Union School District – all schools
Pioneer Union School District – all schools
Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools
Rescue Union School District – Rescue, Green Valley, Pleasant Valley school
Yuba County – Camptonville, Yuba Environmental Science Charter School
We will update this list if new information becomes available.