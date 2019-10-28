POWER SHUTOFFPG&E Power Shutoff Survival Guide
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say people escaped with just minor injuries after a rollover crash on a major Elk Grove street on Monday.

The incident happened around noon along Elk Grove Boulevard, near Wymark Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but an SUV ended up completely on its roof.

Elk Grove police say the incident only resulted in minor injuries, however.

Nearly all eastbound lanes of Elk Grove Boulevard were closed for a time. All lanes were back open just after 1:30 p.m.

