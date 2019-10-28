SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While more than 600,000 customers remain without power from the Oct. 26 Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E announced Monday they are moving forward with another shutoff.
The next shutoff, scheduled to begin Oct. 29, is expected to affect 605,000 customers in 29 counties. Parts of the following counties are expected to be impacted: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.
READ: Why You Should Keep A Frozen Cup With A Coin On Top In Your Freezer
PG&E said another severe wind event is expected to start Tuesday morning North Valley, North Bay and Sierra Foothills; Tuesday afternoon in the southern Sierra Foothills. They expect the weather to clear in all areas by the middle of Wednesday.
This comes as only 325,000 customers had their power restored from Saturday’s shutoff. The utility confirmed that it is possible customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff could be impacted on Tuesday. Additionally, power restoration may not be complete before the next shutoff must begin.
A total of 970,000 customers across 37 counties were impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff. PG&E an additional 100,000 customers lost power due to wind-related outages in areas that were not de-energized.
By 4:30 p.m. Monday, PG&E said it had more than 20 preliminary reports of damage on its system due to the extreme wind. In addition to their 6,300 ground personnel inspecting lines, the utility requested mutual aid of 1,000 workers from other energy companies.