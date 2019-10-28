



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has opened his doors to a Healdsburg couple and their 18 dogs, 11 of which are five-week-old puppies.

Shelley Anderson and her husband bounced around three times in Sonoma County, evacuated from every spot before heading to Sacramento.

She said it could be their extra baggage that made it so hard to find a place to settle.

“Sonoma County felt so unsafe. Everyone I know was evacuated. There was nowhere to go,” Healdsburg resident Shelley Anderson said. “Seven adult dogs and 11 puppies, not many people can take in that many.”

Anderson has been breeding Cavalier King Charles Spaniels since 2008. Adoptions and the online community have brought complete strangers together, and in this desperate situation, it was someone in this group that stepped up.

Michael Harr-Trueblood works with rescue groups that support the breed. He had the space and too Shelley, her husband, and all the dogs into his home.

“I just opened the door. I had no idea who these people were,” Harr-Trueblood said. “The neighborhood kids are coming over, they’re playing with the puppies, they’re getting socialized.”

Neighbors are also showing up with clothes, toiletries and food for the Andersons. They found out Monday their Healdsburg neighborhood is okay, but have no idea when they’ll return.

Anderson said they are thankful for the firefighters and the dog lover that has kept them safe.

“We can all breathe a little and just wait,” Anderson said.

All of the puppies are spoken for and will be placed with their families soon.