MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.
Monday, the Modesto Police Department posted a wanted bulletin for 52-year-old Jose Martinez Jr.
Police say he’s wanted for attempted murder, terrorist threats and domestic violence charges.
No other information about Martinez’ alleged crimes have been released by the police department.
Anyone who sees Martinez or knows where he might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.