TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested an attempted arson suspect Saturday afternoon for reportedly trying to start a grass fire.
The sheriff’s office said Deputy Stephens was patrolling near Jamestown Road when he was stopped by a citizen who reported seeing a man trying to start a fire on Jamestown Road near Fifth Avenue. The witness was able to give a description of the suspect and said the suspect had a blue Bic lighter.
The deputy identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jamestown resident Christopher Stone. He spotted Stone leaving a house on the same road, but Stone ran away, prompting a chase across Highway 108 traffic.
Stone reportedly resisted arrest even after getting tackled by the deputy. Two other deputies responded to the scene to help restrain Stone. The sheriff’s office said once he was arrested, deputies found Stone had a blue Bic lighter.
Stone was booked into jail for attempted arson, resisting arrest causing injury, and resisting or delaying a peace officer.
Deputy Stephens sustained minor injuries in the incident.