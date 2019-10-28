



CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Two people are dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Carmichael Sunday night.

It happened after a man and a woman were seen arguing outside a Carmichael apartment complex around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, the man reportedly shot the woman, prompting deputies to fire at the suspect.

The man and woman both died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the victims knew each other, but are still investigating the nature of their relationship.

“Let’s just call it what it is. It’s really an execution of a woman in front of their eyes,” said Tess Deterding, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deterding said one minute after the deputies arrived on the scene, the male suspect shot the female victim.

Neighbors at the Eagles Nest Apartment complex saw the pair crash their car into a tree outside before they got out and began arguing, reportedly walking near the complex.

Brian Lyra has lived in the complex for 20 years. He then saw three Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies pull up to the scene, but he never thought he’d see what happened next.

“All of a sudden, what I thought I heard was firecrackers. As soon as they came over here, he was waving his gun around and then he shot her and they shot him,” Lyra said.

Neighbors were kept inside the apartment complex for almost 17 hours as officers processed the scene.

“It’s scary, very scary,” said Heather Ayala.

Twenty-four hours after the shooting, the surrounding windows and doors are littered with bullet holes. For some, it will be a lingering reminder of the tragedy that happened.

A neighbor’s dog was also hit by stray bullets. There were kids inside nearby apartments at the time, but no one else was hurt.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.