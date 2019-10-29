POWER SHUTOFFPG&E Power Shutoff Survival Guide
SALINAS (CBS13) – A moderate earthquake shook the inland Central Coast on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake struck a little before 8:30 a.m. about 8 miles south of Tres Pinos. It registered a preliminary 4.0 magnitude before it was downgraded to a 3.9.

According to the shakemap, the quake could be felt all the way to Monterey to the west and the edge of the San Joaquin Valley to the east.

The National Weather Service says no tsunami is expected with this quake.

