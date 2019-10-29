EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A fourth suspect is being charged in connection to the marijuana grow at the center of a shooting that left a sheriff’s deputy dead and another injured.
Jorge Lamas, a 25-year-old Yuba City resident, claims he was paid to take care of the El Dorado County marijuana garden where Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed. Lamas was subsequently arrested on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint filed against Lamas, he’s facing charges related to marijuana grow and possession of a firearm.
Three other men have already been charged in the case: 47-year-old Christopher Ross, 22-year-old Romiro Bravo Moraels and 20-year-old Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco.
Ishmael was a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He and a San Joaquin County off-duty deputy responded to the Sand Ridge Road area home to investigate a report of marijuana plants being stolen when shooting happened.