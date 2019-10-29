Comments (10)
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a transient woman over the weekend for allegedly throwing a cup of scalding water at a Starbucks Barista, causing first- and second-degree burns to his face and neck.
According to Modesto police, the woman, Marci Katz, was given a free cup of hot water in a 20 oz. cup at the downtown H Street location.
Katz reportedly was known to employees for staying in the bathroom for extended periods, so one barista told her to not use it for more than 10 minutes. Police say Katz then threw the water at the barista, burning his face and neck.
The barista was treated at an area hospital.
The incident happened on Tuesday, but Katz was not arrested until Saturday when she returned to the store and an employee who saw the attack called 911.
Katz was arrested on suspicion of mayhem and a probation violation.
I guess this town should do something about accommodating the needs of the homeless. They are there, whether you like it or not.
Mental hospital or jail. Pick one.
Pathetic response spoken like someone who’s never been near homelessness themselves. I guess you don’t see them as people anymore because you’re used to sitting on a couch seeing them through a TV. Hopefully you or someone you love goes through this so you can be re-humanized. I also hope you, or your mother are forced into a jail or mental hospital against your will for some “prime american treatment” after getting mistreated by life to the point of personal degradation. That couch is comfy huh
@Paloma, you may not like his solution but it is more than you proposed with your response hoping that terrible things fall upon other people..
Its attitudes like that that swept pedo priests in the dark. You don’t make accommodations or concessions to people who act criminally and violate others… just because they are there. I have taken in almost a dozen homeless veterans and anytime they had a recent violent history or acted out violently in a substantial way, no one in the home just accommodated it. And if you think violence like this represents any norm within the homeless community, you clearly never volunteered or did outreach work. your stereotyping of marginalized people is normal for the lefts under-the-radar baggage of prejudice ideologies and superiority complexes.
What about aggravated assault? The employee could be disfigured for life.
“Katz was arrested on suspicion of mayhem and a probation violation.”
I thought Starcucks wanted the homeless to use their restrooms!!????!!!
Marci Crack?
Well, since Starbucks changed their policy to allow anybody to use the bathrooms, customer or not, after already getting free water…guess the employee should lawyer up and sue for $50M. Apparently employee safety and wellbeing is less important than profits and the homeless.
100 days in the slammer and relocation to the Enchanted Kingdom ought to take care of this meth head.