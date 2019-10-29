SONORA (CBS13) — Police arrested a 21-year-old Sonora resident early Tuesday morning for battery and two other felony charges.
Officers responded to the ER at 4 a.m. about a 30-year-old patient who was being treated for a battery. The officer investigating learned two hours earlier, Cole Cranstoun assaulted the victim at a home on South Stewart Street.
Police said Cranstoun was upset the victim called 911 to help a friend with a medical need, prompting a law enforcement response.
Cranstoun allegedly hit the victim in the head and face, causing the victim to lose consciousness.
When officers located Cranstoun at his residence on Stewart Street, they found he was in possession of a concealed fixed-blade knife.
Cranstoun was booked for battery causing serious injury, intimidating and threatening a witness, and for being in possession of a dirk or dagger. He is also on probation for crimes of violence.