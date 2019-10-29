



EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — The PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs can create a lot of inconvenience for people in need of an outlet or a hot shower.

Some local businesses want to turn things around during a tough time. Employees at a salon and sports club in El Dorado Hills thought they could put the skills they use every day to even more use during these outages by providing people with showers and hairstyles.

“It’s just something to give you a little magic in your day,” said Ainsley Laurer with Gypsy Dawn Beauty Bar.

Laurer knows how a hairstyle can change a day, especially a day when someone has no power. She’s offering free hair washes and styling to those who don’t have the resources at home.

“It’s already inconvenient for them not to have hot water or electricity and stuff, so just to make their lives easier and give them something a little special,” she said.

READ: About 400K Who Had Power Cut Will Remain In The Dark With Next Shutoff, PG&E Says

Christina Sullivan brought her daughter Bianca to the Gypsy Dawn Beauty Bar after losing power at their home in Cameron Park. She said the little things go a long way.

“We feel much better about ourselves, especially if the power goes back out, so this will be good for a few days,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan has been using the showers at the El Dorado Sports Club right around the corner from the salon. General Manager Betsy Balala said she wants to be there for her community and is welcoming anyone without power to come to have a hot shower.

“We’ve had a lot of teenage girls in here getting ready for work and whatnot,” Balala said.

Balala said the sports club was packed Monday with people just trying to carry on with normal life.

“We’ve had a lot of people out here working throughout the day, getting their work done and using the WiFi,” Balala said.

PG&E expects this wind event to expire midday Wednesday. At that point, if the weather clears, crews will begin inspections and re-energizing power lines. The process could take a few days.