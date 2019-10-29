SANTA ROSA (AP) – California’s firefighting agency recorded more than 300 wildfires in just 24 hours as winds whipped the state over the weekend.
Gov. Gavin Newsom called them “330 saves,” contrasting them to fires that escape control like the one that erupted early Monday in Los Angeles, forcing the evacuation of residents including basketball star LeBron James.
The governor says he’s confident Southern California officials have enough firefighters and equipment despite communities there sending crews to help battle a blaze north of San Francisco. He said that Northern California wildfire remains the state’s “most vexing and challenging.”
About 150 crews from 10 other mostly Western states also are helping California firefighters.
Newsom spoke after touring fairgrounds in Santa Rosa and greeting firefighters and evacuees.
